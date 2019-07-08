RCMP investigating $500K theft from Sherwood Park jewelry store

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after thieves who broke in to a Sherwood Park jewelry store got away with more than $500,000 worth of new and consignment items.

Sometime between late evening on May 20 and the early morning of May 21, "unknown suspects" broke into Gem Gallerie on Broadmoor Blvd., RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Many of the items stolen were on consignment by people trying to sell their jewelry, Const. Chantelle Kelly said Monday.

"We don't believe it was a smash-and-grab type thing, that it was more of a well-thought-out plan," Kelly said.

"A lot of stuff was locked up so it would have taken time to know the inventory was in there and to take that much product."

The loss is devastating for the store and its clients, store owner Jacqueline St-Amand said in the police news release.

RCMP are asking the public to take notice of jewelry being sold online, or through other means, and contact Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they recognize any of the jewelry in the photos that police have released.

"There was a lot of unique jewelry taken from that store," Kelly said. "We just want people to have their eyes and ears out for hearing anything or seeing anything that might be related to this break and enter."