Police actions not a factor in fatal rollover on Sherwood Park Freeway: ASIRT

Police actions did not contribute to a fatal rollover on the Sherwood Park Freeway in August 2018, says the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

ASIRT released a report Monday into events that unfolded on Aug. 14, 2018, after Strathcona County RCMP officers in two unmarked cruisers followed a GMC Yukon into the parking lot of a Sherwood Park Costco.

At 3:08 p.m., they turned on their lights and sirens and the SUV took off.

Ten minutes later, the Yukon rolled over at an off-ramp of Sherwood Park Freeway and 17th Street, killing a 16-year-old passenger.

"Criminal flight from police creates an inherently dangerous situation for police, the occupants of the fleeing vehicle, and the general public," ASIRT said in a news release. "The decision to pursue a fleeing vehicle must be made carefully, and with constant assessment and reassessment of the danger involved.

"Such considerations were taken into account in this case. RCMP members had terminated any attempt to pursue or follow the stolen Yukon well in advance of the single-vehicle rollover that ultimately occurred."

According to the final ASIRT report, after the officers activated their lights and sirens, the driver of the stolen Yukon put the SUV into reverse and accelerated over a grass boulevard then headed north onto Broadmoor Boulevard.

At 3:09 p.m., the officers notified RCMP dispatch that the SUV had taken off. At 3:10 p.m., they told dispatch they had lost sight of the Yukon after it crossed the Yellowhead Trail overpass. At 3:11 p.m., the RCMP officers were told to end the pursuit, pull over and turn off their emergency equipment.

The rollover was called in to 911 at 3:18 p.m.

The 16-year-old was found dead in the Yukon's passenger seat. Two men, aged 20 and 21, fled the scene but were arrested a short time later.

"While the death of the young passenger was both tragic and criminal, both the moral and legal responsibility for his death rests with the driver of the stolen vehicle," the news release said.