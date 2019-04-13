Collision closes section of Sherwood Park Freeway
The Sherwood Park Freeway between 50th Street and 75th Street westbound has been closed due to a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area Saturday morning
The Sherwood Park Freeway between 50th Street and 75th Street westbound has been closed due to a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.
The Edmonton Police Service released little information, but has asked drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate.