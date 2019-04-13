Skip to Main Content
Collision closes section of Sherwood Park Freeway
Edmonton·New

Collision closes section of Sherwood Park Freeway

The Sherwood Park Freeway between 50th Street and 75th Street westbound has been closed due to a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Saturday morning

CBC News ·

The Sherwood Park Freeway between 50th Street and 75th Street westbound has been closed due to a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service released little information, but has asked drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|