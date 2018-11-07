RCMP ask public to stop speculating on Sherwood Park fire investigation

With few details to divulge about a fire and reported explosion inside a Sherwood Park community centre Tuesday evening, RCMP and community officials are asking for the public to stop speculating.

During a tense news conference with local media Wednesday morning, RCMP said they were not at liberty to provide any new details on their investigation.

"I would ask people to refrain from speculating on the incident We will share information as it is confirmed," said RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist.

"We're going to release more information as we can but we ask that everyone please bear with us as we conduct this investigation."

Police would not confirm if anyone had been arrested in the case, or if they had any suspects. They also declined to confirm multiple witness reports of an explosion inside the building.

Kalist said members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

'The speculation is not helping'

Police are expected to provide more details on the case during a separate news conference Wednesday afternoon, Kalist said.

"We're dealing with a very fluid investigation ... the reason that we're coming forward right now is just to give the public a measure of confidence that we have the situation in hand.

"We have no other information to indicate that there is a danger elsewhere in the community and we just want to make that known."

Police remained on scene overnight Tuesday after a fire broke out inside the Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park. (CBC)

Emergency crews and tactical units swarmed the Strathcona County Community Centre Tuesday evening after a fire broke out inside the building.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion inside the parkade. A nearby home for seniors was evacuated and road blockades were erected in the area.

Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank reiterated Kalist's concerns about speculation. Frank said any conjecture about what happened Tuesday night could hurt the ongoing investigation.

"I have full confidence in our RCMP and our emergency operations centre," Frank said. "We don't want this investigation, the facts, to get clouded, to create uncertainty, and that would be a bigger tragedy if we don't get control of this investigation.

"The details will come out in good time, just like any other investigation."

Frank empathized with community members who may be worried, but said there is no risk to public safety.

"I was at the scene last night. Of course I'm concerned," he said.

"It's an unusual situation for our community and we all know what modern times are like but the main point right now is that this is under control, and the speculation is not helping."

Throughout the night, heavily armed officers could be seen moving in and out of the community centre complex, which houses the county's council chambers as well as the library, meeting rooms and outdoor plazas.

On Wednesday, all entrances to the building remained blocked off by police. St. Theresa school and Salisbury Composite High School also remained closed for the day.

This is the scene at the corner of Festival way and Sherwood drive. Traffic heading south across from the mall still be rerouted. Heavy RCMP police presence at all entrances to the community centre. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShPk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShPk</a> <a href="https://t.co/srONauoNk1">pic.twitter.com/srONauoNk1</a> —@MinDhariwal

An RCMP officer on the scene told CBC News there are no active evacuations in place. The officer said police are focused on keeping people away from the parkade underneath the library.

Jim, who asked that his name be kept anonymous was on the main floor of the library when the building began to shake.

There was rattling coming from the parking garage below.

"I hunt and I've been around fire alarms my whole life, and I'm aware of what loud bangs and booms are," he said. "This was a violent explosion. It shook the building. The boom lasted seconds.

"The concrete under our feet shook. Our chairs shook."

Chelsea Thoen describes the 'huge bang' she heard from Strathcona County Community Centre on Tuesday night. 0:31

As the fire alarms began wailing, Jim, his partner and their group went outside to the parking lot, where emergency vehicles had begun to arrive.

Jim wanted to retrieve his vehicle from the parkade. He walked down the entrance ramp and through the overhead door, which was jammed wide open.

"As we walked around the corner, the lights were still on down there but there was a hue in the air," he said. "I'm not sure what it was. It didn't smell like smoke and it left sort of an acidic taste in my mouth.

"My eyes burned. My throat burned."

While police have not confirmed that any kind of blast occurred inside the building, Jim said he has no doubt there was an explosion.

"It was a large explosion. Nothing small about it," he said. "I hope everyone is OK ... It's a crazy world we live in."