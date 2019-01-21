Sherwood Park family doctor has licence permanently cancelled

A family doctor based in Sherwood Park, Alta. has had his licence to practise medicine permanently cancelled, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta said on Monday.

Dr. Vincenzo Visconti had practised out of the Brentwood walk-in clinic at 78 Athabascan Ave.

His licence had been suspended since April, after the college investigated complaints against Visconti that related to prescribing, billing and peer review issues.

The suspension was a rare move for the college and, at the time, the organization said it had invoked Section 65 of the Health Professions Act. The section is used when a practice "represents a continuing risk to patients."

In Monday's news release, the college said that rather than proceeding to a disciplinary hearing, a "terms of resolution" was reached between Visconti and the college's complaints director. The agreement was signed Dec. 11.

Under the terms of the agreement, Visconti agreed to return his practice permit to the college. He must pay the cost of the three investigations, totalling more than $21,000.

He is also prohibited from applying to practise medicine in any other jurisdiction.

Visconti was also facing two criminal charges in 2018 for allegedly defrauding the government of Alberta of more than $5,000 "by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means," according to court documents.

The college said the criminal charges were not related to the discipline he was facing from the college.