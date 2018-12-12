Parts of Sherwood Park community centre to re-open amid $14M restoration effort

Amid a massive cleanup effort, parts of the Sherwood Park community centre that was rocked by two explosions last month will re-open to the public next week.

County staff and council will be able to return to the Strathcona County Community Centre on Dec. 17, while the general public will have access to the building starting Dec. 20.

Works spaces and common areas were cleaned top to bottom, and will be certified safe for occupancy before people are allowed back in the building, according to a Strathcona County news release.

The centre was severely damaged in the Nov. 6 explosions in the parkade, which killed one man, the suspect.

Restoration work is ongoing, and is estimated to cost $14 million.

"This is an insurable event and the county is working closely with its insurers to recover these costs," the news release says.

Restoration costs include:

80,000 square feet of ceiling tiles

Replacing 100 smoke detectors

Replacing or repairing 1,000 square feet of damaged concrete in the parkade

Replacing hot water piping and HVAC insulation

Cleaning or replacing library books, DVDs and shelving

Cleaning or replacing electronic equipment in Council Chambers, parkade and library

The $14 million will also cover the work of 100 restoration technicians, about 15 subcontractors, eight consultants and two insurance adjusters.

"The magnitude of our restoration efforts has been enormous. Throughout, our focus has been on ensuring the safety of all people," Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank said in a new release.

"Meeting all health and safety standards, and getting our people back to work in the Community Centre is another key milestone in returning to normal."

County Hall re-opened on Nov. 21, while the Strathcona County Library is still closed. The parkade where the explosions happened is expected to reopen next spring.