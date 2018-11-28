Repairs to Sherwood Park community centre rocked by explosions pegged at $14M

Restoring a Sherwood Park community centre damaged by a pair of explosions in an underground parkade earlier this month is expected to cost at least $14 million.

Council has approved $14 million in spending for repairs to the Strathcona County Community Centre, Strathcona County announced in a news release Wednesday.

However, the final price tag for the work is not yet known, the county cautioned.

The explosions were an "insurable event" and the county said it is working closely with its insurers to recover the costs.

"We thank everyone for their patience," Mayor Rod Frank said in a statement.

"This is a large incident with many moving pieces, and we are grateful for the high level of professionalism demonstrated by recovery experts and staff. We continue to move forward as swiftly, and safely, as possible to return to normal business."

The county said it could take 90 days before the community centre complex is re-opened.

While County Hall is now open, the community centre and the library sit directly over the parkade, and were more seriously impacted by the explosion, county officials said.

The final price tag for repairs won't be determined until the restoration is complete and all staff have returned to the building.

More detailed assessments of the building now underway will help inform final costs.

The building was damaged on Nov. 6 when two explosions triggered an evacuation and an armed police response.

Shortly after the first explosion at about 6:30 p.m. police found Kane Kosolowsky injured inside a vehicle in the parkade. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A second explosion happened in the same parkade at about two hours later, while the emergency response team and the explosive disposal unit (EDU) were on the scene.

The first explosion was deliberate and occurred under a half ton truck, RCMP said. It damaged nine other vehicles nearby and ignited the gas tank of one of them, causing a second explosion.

RCMP said Kosolowsky, 21, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is the only suspect in the case. No one was injured in the explosions.