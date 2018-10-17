RCMP investigate possible abduction attempt near Sherwood Park school

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating what may have been an attempted abduction of a five-year-old girl Tuesday outside Jean Vanier Catholic School in Sherwood Park.

The girl reported to police that she was approached by a woman she didn't know and pulled toward the woman's vehicle.

The girl ran away and was not injured, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The incident happened during recess at about 2:11 p.m., police said.

RCMP say they are actively investigating and trying to verify details that have been provided. Police are conducting neighbourhood inquiries and collecting video surveillance that may assist in the investigation.

Police are also working with the school and Elk Island Catholic Schools.

"The RCMP are urging the public not to fuel public panic about this situation by posting on social media and allow us to conduct our investigation," said Insp. Beth Leatherdale of Strathcona County RCMP.

Anyone with video surveillance taken in the area or people who may have witnessed anything suspicious during the school day has been asked to contact police.

Jean Vanier Catholic School is at 109 Georgian Way in the Glen Allan neighbourhood of Sherwood Park.