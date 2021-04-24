One arrested after Sherwood Park strip mall fire destroys several businesses

One person has been arrested after several businesses in a Sherwood Park strip mall were destroyed in an overnight fire on Saturday.

Strathcona RCMP responded to a call at 12:30 a.m. of a fully engulfed structure fire at the Chopped Leaf along Sherwood Drive, according to an early morning news release from police. The adjoining KFC, Little Caesars, Klee Boutique, Dr. Bernstein Clinic and Great Clips within the Sherwood Centre were also damaged.

An update around noon said the police investigation had led to the arrest of one individual around 9:45 a.m. No charges have been laid but the arrested remains in custody, the release said.

A fire investigator has been on scene but unsafe conditions have prevented their entry into the damaged structure for examination.

A news release from Strathcona County on Saturday morning said the fire was considered under control by 6:13 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations for Strathcona County Emergency Services, said the attached Shoppers Drug Mart had minimal damage from smoke and water due to a firewall between it and the other units.

The rest of the building was a "complete loss," he said.

Capcara said heavy equipment had been brought in to dismantle the affected structures in order to help put out the fire.