Alberta Sheriffs shutter alleged drug house in Edmonton

An Edmonton house at the centre of several home invasions and considered to be a "source of drug activity" in its neighbourhood has been shuttered for 90 days by Alberta Sheriffs.

The order took effect at noon Thursday.

Government workers have boarded up the house, changed the locks and erected a fence around the property to prevent anyone from entering during the closure period.

The property, at 12005 96th St. in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, was also placed under conditions and supervision for a further two years, a government release said.

The occupants and owner of the home were ordered to leave the property for 90 days.

Investigators with the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit of the Alberta Sheriffs identified the home as a problem last December. A warning letter was issued to the owner, who lived in the home.

Edmonton police then responded to two home invasions earlier this year — one in April and another in July.

In March, police obtained a search warrant for the property and seized drugs, a sawed-off shotgun, imitation firearms and other weapons. The search warrant resulted in criminal charges against the homeowner, the release said.

The community safety order allows authorities to to monitor the property and enforce conditions until Nov. 19, 2021.