RCMP vehicle, 2 sheriff patrol SUVs involved in highway crash near Leduc

Several people were transported to hospital Friday morning after a highway collision south of Leduc involving a Lexus SUV, two Alberta Sheriffs highway patrol vehicles and an RCMP cruiser.

Leduc RCMP are on scene of the multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Highway 2A, police said in a news release issued at 9:30 a.m.

"All occupants" of the vehicles involved in the crash are being transported to hospital via ground ambulance, police said.

The three law enforcement vehicles were parked on the side of the southbound lanes of Highway 2 doing roadside speed enforcement when the collision occurred, said police spokesperson, Const. Bridget Morla.

All of the officers were inside their vehicles at the time of the collision, Morla said.

Drivers in the area can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane while investigators and an RCMP collision analyst remain on scene.