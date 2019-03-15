We are all victims of a shocking crime against humanity

Friday's deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand are the latest in an increasing string of violent attacks perpetrated against the global Islamic community.

A few years ago, Islamophobia was not a commonly used term. Now it has gone viral.

Social-media hate groups, cyber-harassment, violent attacks on the streets and now a rising number of mass shootings. The terrorist attack on New York's Twin Towers was where this all began and now all Muslims are being blamed for it.

On the morning of the New Zealand attack, I was awoken by almost everyone close to me reaching out to tell me what had occurred. After learning the news of the events, I didn't know what to feel. I still don't really know.

I just don't understand how anyone could harbour so much hatred that they could do such a thing.

It's certainly not a new dogma but there is a new prey. - Shereen Jawad

After reading the shooter's infamous manifesto, I became angry. Reading his words describing himself as a "kebab removalist" — it's a disgusting way to characterize the slaughter of innocent people. He dehumanized them and when someone dehumanizes another, they too lose their humanity.

As I read further, the shooter's justification for killing people was that there "are no innocents in an invasion," and that "all those who colonize other people's lands share guilt."

This seems a bit misplaced in New Zealand, formerly a British colony.

He rambled on and on and it felt like I was reading a script right out of Adolf Hitler's handbook. His use of white-supremacist rhetoric and scapegoating an entire group of people has become almost a platitude. The Nazis used it, Saddam Hussein used it. South African politician Daniel François Malan used it when he introduced apartheid.

It's certainly not a new dogma but there is a new prey.

Police gather outside the Linwood mosque, site of one of the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 16, 2019. (Mark Baker/Associated Press)

Muslims now feel like they are living through the Second World War with a big Star of David stitched to their jackets, and it's reaching a boiling point. Innocent lives are being lost — my people, your people, who is safe?

Islamophobia is rooted in ignorance and misunderstanding, like a seed implanted in people's minds. If given the right elements and an environment to grow, those seeds tend to become weeds and they spread.

This is what hatred does — it grows and turns into something uncontrollable and catastrophic.

A community grieving

"I can't even begin to understand why anyone would do this. It is almost becoming an everyday occurrence. But why isn't anyone actively trying to stop it?" asked Savannah Spalding, an Edmonton resident and a friend of mine.

Since news of the New Zealand attack came out, it's all anyone has been talking about – perhaps because it all feels too close to home. In late January, two suspicious men — one wearing a tuque bearing the word 'infidel' in Arabic — walked into Edmonton's Al Rashid mosque, and then got into a confrontation with community members outside.

On a magazine for his ammunition, the shooter in New Zealand had written the name of Alexandre Bissonnette, who shot and killed six people in an attack on a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

This photo of rifle ammunition appeared on a now-deleted Twitter account from a user whose name matched that of the Christchurch shootings suspect. Those mentioned include Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette. (Twitter via Reuters)

After these incidents, the Muslim community is reeling.

Humanity is grieving loss. - Shereen Jawad

My family, friends and my community are outraged — and so am I. Community members should not be left wary of each other, my parents should not be afraid I will be targeted someday and I should not be defending myself for what and who I am.

This kind of thing should never happen. This was a crime and it affects everyone, not just Muslims. It was a crime against humanity and we are all victims.

Each of the 50 people who died left behind a grieving family, they left behind hopes, dreams, ambitions never realized and successes never to be attained. Dozens more were injured, many critically. They will deal with trauma and wounds for years to come.

The shooter left behind only a legacy of shame and of disgrace and that will forever overshadow his name and the name of his loved ones.

Humanity is grieving a loss. Grief transcends race, religion and national borders. Grief is shared by all walks of life.

I grieve for my fellow Muslims, I grieve for their families and communities — and I grieve for the shooter and his family.

In the words of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him: "You do not do evil to those who do evil to you, but you deal with them with forgiveness and kindness."