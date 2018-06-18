Skip to Main Content
Police investigate northwest Edmonton incident that left man with life-threatening injuries
A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after an incident Monday in the Sherbrooke neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton.

Police canvassing Sherbrooke neighbourhood for witnesses

CBC News ·
Edmonton police are canvassing the area of 129th Street and 118th Avenue after a man was taken to hospital Monday in life-threatening condition. (David Bajer/CBC)

Police were called to an apartment near 129th Street and 118th Avenue around noon after reports of a man screaming for help, said Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, Voordenhout said.

Police are trying to determine how the man was injured and are canvassing the area for witnesses, she said.

