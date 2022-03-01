'Sheer relief': Couple escape fire that destroyed their store east of Whitecourt

After closing the Blue Ridge General Store on Saturday night, Anne Lee was getting ready for bed and chatting with her youngest daughter on the phone when she noticed lights flickering.

"She thought that there was actually an electrical issue, and so she went outside and saw that the living room was completely engulfed in flames," said her eldest daughter, Rebecca Lee.

Lee was at home in Edmonton at the time, overhearing her younger sister speaking with her mother on speaker phone.

"After that, all we heard were screams and then the phone dropping," she said.

In panic, the sisters called neighbours and 911, then jumped in the car to drive from Edmonton to Blue Ridge, the hamlet east of Whitecourt where their parents run a convenience store.

While they were en route, a family friend called to say their parents were safe after escaping the burning building.

"The sheer relief that we had when we were driving and heard their voices over the phone — I think that in itself was just all we needed," Lee told CBC News on Monday.

Anne Lee stands outside her general store in the hamlet of Blue Ridge, east of Whitecourt. (Submitted by Rebecca Lee)

Nikita Ganovicheff, a communications co-ordinator for Woodlands County, said firefighters responded to the fire at 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Twenty-three firefighters from Blue Ridge, Anselmo, Goose Lake, Fort Assiniboine and Whitecourt remained on the scene until 1:40 a.m. Sunday, with the Blue Ridge crew staying longer to remove debris with heavy equipment.

No one was injured in the fire and investigators have not yet determined its cause, Ganovicheff said.

Lee said her parents are still processing the loss of the store they have owned for nearly a decade.

She said her father, James, kept going back to the scene to see if parts of the building were salvageable, but none was.

Within hours, the couple's livelihood and part-time home, filled with family photos, had burned to the ground.

"They couldn't even describe it in words and it was just an absolute horror," Lee said.

Remains of the fire at Blue Ridge General Store. (Submitted by Rebecca Lee)

Lee said her family immigrated to Canada from South Korea in 2007. Her parents bought the business shortly after becoming permanent residents.

Blue Ridge, which is about 160 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, had a population of 211 in 2021.

Lee, a 22-year-old university student, lives in Edmonton with her 20-year-old sister. Their parents had been splitting their time between Edmonton and their home attached to the Blue Ridge store.

Friends and neighbours have been quick to offer support and supplies, Lee said.

The owners of the nearby Blue Ridge Hotel Restaurant and Lounge provided the family a place to stay. A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $17,000.

Lee said her family members have been in touch with their insurance company but don't know what their next steps will be.

She and her sister are trying to focus on the fact that their parents survived.

"We're just trying to think of the little victories among the big losses that we've been experiencing," she said.