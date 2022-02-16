She waited a decade for diagnosis of heart disease

Bobbi-Jo Green was an avid runner and teacher when suddenly she couldn't catch her breath.

At 31 years old, the Edmonton mother of two young kids had heart disease. But it would be nearly a decade before her condition was diagnosed.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of premature death for women in Canada, but according to research from the University of Alberta, 78 per cent of women with heart disease are initially misdiagnosed.

Now 40, Green's first cardiac event happened in 2014 while she was on vacation in Cape Breton, N.S.

"I felt that sense of doom," she remembers. "It was literally almost every single symptom of a woman having a heart attack. It was unmistakable."

Her mother rushed her to hospital where an electrocardiogram showed that her heart wasn't getting enough oxygen. But followup tests came back normal and Green was informed that the original test must have been user error.

"Then I went home with some muscle relaxers and tips on stress management," she told CBC's Radio Active.

"It was just, 'You're a female. You're young, you're fit. You're healthy. It can't be your heart.'"

8:46 Heart health for women An Edmonton mom lived with undiagnosed heart disease for nearly a decade. Bobbi Jo Green thought her debilitating symptoms were related to her pregnancy, or, all in her head. Colleen Norris is a professor in the U of A faculty of nursing and the scientific director of the cardiovascular and stroke strategic clinical network in Alberta. 8:46

Stereotyping symptoms

Doctors attributed Green's symptoms to stress and a recent complicated pregnancy.

"Bobbi-Jo is not unique," said Colleen Norris, a professor in the faculty of nursing at the University of Alberta. "We actually call it an intersectional stereotype."

After a decade of self-advocacy, symptoms, doctors and specialists Green was diagnosed in January 2020 with coronary artery spasm, a myocardial bridge and endothelial dysfunction.

"I had all of this disease for 10 years, and was being told that it was all in my head," she said.

The answers she needed came from a new kind of angiogram available at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute in Edmonton.

Green now hopes her story will encourage more women to keep seeking answers. She acts as a regional co-chair for Wear Red Canada Day, a day in February to raise awareness for heart disease in women.

"I kept going back," she said. "But how many women don't go back? How many women are sitting home with this misdiagnosis with zero quality of life? And then how many women die before they get their second opinion, or get to ask for a second opinion?"

For women aged 30 to 55, most cases of heart disease will be chalked up to pregnancy, perimenopause or menopause. Part of the challenge is how the disease presents, said Norris.

"It's just a lack of knowledge that heart disease is absolutely different for women than it is for men. And we can't continue to compare them," she said.

While men experience what is sometimes called the "Hollywood heart attack," experiencing chest pain, women are more likely to describe pain in the lower chest, jaw, neck and upper back.

Women also often experience extreme fatigue, indigestion and fainting alongside more common symptoms like shortness of breath and nausea.

Understudied, underfunded, under-recognized

Each year between 2010 and 2020 in Alberta, 300 women were discharged from hospital only to return with a full-blown heart attack within 30 days, Norris found.

"Part of it is teaching women to describe it more and say it's my heart, it's not anxiety," she said. "The other part is for health professionals to recognize that women use other languages."

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says two-thirds of research into heart disease and stroke is based on men.

"We're understudied, we're underfunded, we're under-recognized," Green said. "We need better tests, right?

"I knew my body; I knew it was my heart."