Skip to Main Content
Sentence expires for man convicted in Mayerthorpe Mountie killings
Edmonton·New

Sentence expires for man convicted in Mayerthorpe Mountie killings

A man convicted for his role in the shooting deaths of four Mounties in rural Alberta is no longer subject to parole conditions.

Shawn Hennessey's 10-year sentence expires this week

The Canadian Press ·
Shawn Hennessey outside the courthouse in Stony Plain, Alta., in June 2008. Hennessey, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years for the 2005 killings. His sentence expires this week. (Ian Jackson/The Canadian Press)

A man convicted for his role in the shooting deaths of four Mounties in rural Alberta is no longer subject to parole conditions.

Shawn Hennessey pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years for the killings on a farm near Mayerthorpe in 2005.

He was granted full parole in 2015 and his sentence fully expired this week.

Hennessey and his brother-in-law, Dennis Cheeseman, admitted to giving the shooter, James Roszko, a gun and a ride to his property where the RCMP had been guarding a Quonset hut.

Roszko ambushed and killed the officers before killing himself. 

Cheeseman also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|