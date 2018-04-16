Edmonton lawyer to be sentenced for impaired hit-and-run crash that killed teenage girl

An Edmonton lawyer convicted of impaired driving causing death in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl two years ago will be sentenced today.

Shane Stevenson pleaded guilty last week to a single count of impaired driving causing death in the April 2018 collision that killed 16-year-old Chloe Wiwchar.

Stevenson is scheduled to appear before Justice Peter Michalyshyn in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday morning.

Stevenson, who formerly worked with Dentons LLP in Edmonton, had initially been charged with three counts: impaired driving causing death, having a blood-alcohol level over 80 mg causing death and hit and run causing death.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Wiwchar was crossing Kingsway near Tower Road when she was struck by a pickup truck around 11 p.m. on April 15, 2018.

She was in a marked crosswalk with its amber lights flashing.

Shane Stevenson was charged in April 2018. He has pleaded guilty to a single count of impaired driving causing death. (Dentons LLP) The force of the impact threw Wiwchar into the air. She hit the centre median and slid more than 25 metres. She suffered multiple blunt-force injuries and died in hospital less than an hour later.

Stevenson didn't stop or slow down after the impact. He fled the scene.

The collision caused significant front-end damage to Stevenson's Ford F-150. As he drove away from the scene, pieces of metal dragged across the asphalt, causing sparks to fly.

A fragment of Wiwchar's jacket was later recovered from the torn metal.

An off-duty officer who had stopped his vehicle for Wiwchar when she was in the crosswalk followed the pickup truck, providing information to 911 dispatch.

Several police cars and a police helicopter canvassed the area and Stevenson was eventually arrested in an alley in the area of 107th Avenue and 103rd Street.

Stevenson provided two breath samples. The lowest reading was for 170 milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. According to reconstruction of the collision, Stevenson was travelling between 69 and 83 km/h at the time of impact.

Stevenson has remained out on bail since the collision.