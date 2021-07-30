Alberta officials to announce new COVID-19 measures to curb hospital pressures

Alberta's health minister and the chief medical officer of health will announce new measures Thursday to ease pressure on hospitals as the province contends with a surging fourth wave of COVID-19.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and CMOH Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Shandro and Hinshaw will be joined by Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services.

In a statement, the province said Shandro and Hinshaw will provide an update on COVID-19 and announce "steps to help reduce pressure on hospitals."

Physicians have warned that Alberta's hospital capacity is near the tipping point, and that surging infection rates threaten to overwhelm intensive care units.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,166 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths — the most reported on one day in several months.

There were 647 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 45 more than the day before. Of the total, 147 are being treated in intensive care beds.

Alberta Health Services, the province's health-care provider, said in a statement Wednesday there were 258 intensive care beds in the province, which includes 85 added spaces.

It said intensive care unit capacity sat at 87 per cent — just slightly below a seven-day average of 91 per cent.