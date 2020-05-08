Health minister set to announce new 'stay safe' options for Albertans

As restrictions on daily life slowly begin to lift, the provincial government is set to launch a new initiative intended to help Albertans prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The Government of Alberta will be providing additional options for Albertans to stay safe as the provincial relaunch progresses," reads a news release from the province.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro is set to announce the new details of the initiative Friday at 10 a.m. MT.

You can watch the news conference here.

As the number of active cases across the province declined and hospitalization rates fell, the first phase of Alberta's relaunch strategy began May 14. Calgary and Brooks — initially held back from the first phase of the relaunch due to active outbreaks — joined the rest of the province on May 25.

Retail stores, hair salons, museums, and daycares are operating with restrictions. People are once again dining in restaurants and elective surgeries have been rescheduled.

But the return of these services has triggered concerns over access to personal protective equipment for workers and health care professionals, and put a strain on the supply chain.

The government announced earlier this week that as of July 1, private organizations and community-based doctors will have to start acquiring the equipment on their own, rather than sourcing it through the government.

Premier Jason Kenney has suggested that Alberta will move on to Stage 2 of its relaunch strategy in June, allowing more businesses and services to reopen.

An exact date for the relaunch strategy has yet to be determined but Kenney has said if infection rates continue to fall, the next phase could go ahead in mid-June.

When provincial projections were released last month, the models projected that hospitalizations for COVID-19 would likely peak at around 600 in mid-May, with ICU-bed usage peaking at around 190.

Instead, the combined usage of hospital beds so far peaked at 96 on April 30 and has been falling since.

On Thursday, Alberta reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 29 new cases of the illness.

There were 652 active cases in the province. Among them, 50 people were being treated in hospitals, four of them in ICU beds.