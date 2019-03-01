Edmonton landlord with lengthy criminal history remains in custody

A notorious Edmonton inner-city landlord is in trouble with the law again.

Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, is accused of paying people to attack a man.

According to court documents, Clark Moukhaiber was assaulted on two occasions, Feb. 1 and Feb. 21.

Shah was charged with conspiracy and two counts of aggravated assault, He appeared in court for a bail hearing Friday morning by closed-circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

He remained expressionless throughout the hearing in front of Judge Greg Lepp.

Bail was denied and Shah remains in custody. The details of hearing are covered by a publication ban.

Shah has had a number of run-ins with Edmonton police dating back to at 1983 according to parole documents.

Shah is expected to be back in court next Friday.