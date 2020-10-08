Appeal dismissal puts Alberta young adults transitioning out of government care in limbo

A Supreme Court appeal dismissal has left hundreds of young adults in Alberta bracing to be cut off from a program that helps them transition out of government care.

The participants were previously eligible to remain in the Support and Financial Assistance Agreements (SFAA) program until they turned 24, but amendment by the UCP government reduced the age of eligibility to 22.

The change was delayed for more than a year when an injunction was granted to one of the affected recipients known as A.C. in court documents.

In January, the injunction was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal, which warned that care must be taken to minimize harm to participants transitioning out of the program. On June 24 the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed A.C's application for appeal.

"It is a bit unsettling for me, but I'm just really trying to push through it and hope that everyone else is supported by their case workers, just like mine is supporting me," said A.C., 22.

A.C. credits her social worker with helping her escape a cycle of violence and addiction, reconnecting her and her daughter with their Cree heritage. She is excited to start university to study social work in the fall.

But she worries young adults who are moved into other programs will no longer have someone to talk to who understands what they've been through, and makes sure they stay on the right path.

"If it wasn't for me being in the SFAA group and having Melissa [her case worker] all these years, I definitely think I would have been on a different path and it wouldn't have been a good one."

The role of the caseworker in the lives of the SFAA recipients — often facing struggles such as trauma, mental illness, addiction and poverty — was at the heart of an argument made by A.C.'s lawyer.

Lawyer Avnish Nanda says the abrupt end to services put participants at even greater risk by losing the person who most closely resembles a parent in their lives.

"We've received word that the government has been moving quickly to cut off these vulnerable youth from their SFAA supports, doing what the Court of Appeal warned that they shouldn't do and putting these folks into very serious and dangerous situations," Nanda said in an interview.

"We're talking about the most vulnerable youth in our province and for the government to just cut these supports at this time is just a travesty.

"I really hope that folks will realize that this, for many, in many instances, is a situation of life and death."

'Ongoing guidance'

According to the provincial government, about 450 SFAA recipients will be affected.

Children's Services says 22 and 23 year-olds are eligible for an additional six month extension during the transition, which could be extended for those unable to connect to the right services.

"Caseworkers will make sure no young adult is left behind by providing access to the right supports and services, and make sure they have someone to rely on for ongoing guidance," said Nancy Bishay, a spokesperson with Children's Services, in an email Wednesday.

In addition, said Bishay, the Advancing Futures Program "provides funding, social and emotional assistance for young adults aged 18 to 24 who have been in care to help them pursue post-secondary studies and prepare for a career."

She said the government and Native Counselling Services of Alberta have just launched an app to help former and current youth in care navigate the adult world.