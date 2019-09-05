Edmonton police investigating indecent acts in river valley

Edmonton police say they've stepped up patrols in the river valley after reports that a man is exposing himself and trying to grope women on the trails near Kinsmen Sports Centre.

The sexual assault section is investigating a series of 11 indecent acts in the river valley area over recent weeks, police said in a news release Thursday.

Reports of a male suspect masturbating in the area date back to mid-July, according to police, but recently his behaviour has escalated. Police say the suspect has started following women on the trails, exposing himself before trying to grab or grope them. The most recent incident took place on Monday.

Most of the incidents took place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., police said. The incidents took place on both sides of the North Saskatchewan River between the LRT bridge and 105th Street.

The suspect is between 30 and 40 years old, around five feet seven inches tall, with short dark hair and facial hair.

Investigators are cautioning women who use the trail system to carry a cellphone and tell someone where they are going and when they will be back. When possible, travel with other people, police say.