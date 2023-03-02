Sexual assault centres snubbed in provincial budget, advocates say

Advocates for sexual assault centres across Alberta say they're demoralized that the centres are being shut out of any new funding in the 2023 provincial budget.

Tuesday's budget did not allocate any increased funding for the 15 sexual assault centres across Alberta, which offer services in 32 communities.

"I feel like the government in budget 2023 betrayed the trust of survivors. They've turned their back on them," said Deb Tomlinson, CEO of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS).

She said it's particularly frustrating given the announcement of an expected $2.4-billion surplus.

"I think in a province like Alberta with such a sizeable surplus, that's just unacceptable," she said.

Tomlinson said talks with the province began in May 2022 when the centres collectively presented a business case for a $14-million per year increase in operational funding that would pay for both preventative efforts and responsive services for sexual assault survivors.

She said there was a lot of back and forth with the government until officials from the Seniors, Community and Social Services ministry told the centres they could provide $4.2 million and that the funds would only be available for one year.

Tomlinson said they told the province that one-time funding at a quarter of the amount requested wasn't workable and wouldn't allow the centres to provide good service. She said the ministry wasn't willing to speak further.

"Despite a number of attempts to get in touch with folks to continue the conversation they went ahead and re-allocated the money," she said.

Province says it supports survivors

In response to a request for an interview with Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jeremy Nixon, press secretary Baril Hunter sent an emailed statement.

His account of the interaction with AASAS differs from Tomlinson's.

"After meeting with Alberta Association of Sexual Assault Services, we wanted to help, which is why we offered $4.2 million in additional funding, which was rejected," Baril said, adding that the province is committed to supporting survivors.

"We are disappointed that this offered funding is not being used to help those in need of supports, as we know how much of a difference it would have made."

Baril said that in 2023-2024 the centres will receive $17.1 million in funding – a figure that advocates say is a continuation of existing funding levels.

Baril said that there has been a 25 per cent increase in spending on sexual assault services over the past five years.

Tomlinson said it's believed that 1.8 million Albertans have experienced sexual violence during their lifetime, and said the increased funding was going to be focused on school and community-based prevention programs, helping survivors access justice, addressing needs of survivors and helping cut down counselling wait-lists.

Mary Jane James is the CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton. (©GIRL NAMED SHIRL Photography)

In Edmonton, wait-lists for survivors who need counselling have continued to climb, with a current wait of about 15-16 months, said Mary Jane James, CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE).

She said over the last month, the Edmonton centre completed 92 intakes for new counselling clients.

"The issue is not going away and the only way the issue is ever going to go away is if we provide the healing and necessary support to victims," James said.

She said the centre has 14 psychologists seeing four or five clients a day, and that the average client needs about 15 sessions. SACE also helps clients prepare and attend court.

"We can't hire any more staff and our staff that we do have can't work any harder," she said.

Cost savings possible

Kristen Raworth is an Edmonton-based sexual assault survivor advocate. (Submitted by Kristen Raworth) Kristen Raworth, an Edmonton-based sexual assault survivor advocate, said the lack of new funding reflects a "fundamental misunderstanding" of sexual and family violence by the government.

"One-time funding doesn't do anything," Raworth said, adding that a one-time bump in funding temporarily increases services and then leaves agencies and survivors unable to keep up with that level of service when funds run out.

She added that without timely and appropriate support, survivors often end up putting pressure on the health care, justice and other social systems instead.

"It's actually one of the most conservative things you can do to invest this kind of money because the cost savings in the other areas are massive," she said.

Tomlinson said that despite the setback, the centres will continue to do what they can, and plan to resume talks with the province as soon as possible.