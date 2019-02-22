Violent sex offender Dana Fash back in police custody

Dana Michael Fash, once dubbed Edmonton's "Mill Woods Rapist," is back in custody, just over one week after being released, police said Friday.

Fash, 40, was arrested Thursday morning after breaching conditions related to the Sex Offender Information Registration Act, police said.

Investigators have asked for Fash to be held for three days to prepare for a bail hearing, according to an EPS spokesperson.

Barb Sharpe told CBC News that Fash was arrested at his mother's house across the street from hers.

Sharpe said she recognized Fash and had seen him coming and going from the house in the past.

It was alarming to see so many police outside of her home, she said.

"Is there something else that we need to be concerned about? Did he get somebody else?" Sharpe said.

"We're in a family neighbourhood. We've got families all over the place and women walking around."

One of her children noticed the police activity outside and got her attention, Sharpe said.

"I didn't see any guns or anything, it was just them at the door," Sharpe said. "I don't think he put up a fight at all."

Fash was dubbed the "Mill Woods Rapist" after two violent assaults in southeast Edmonton in 1994.

He was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attacks, one against a 65-year-old woman and the other against a 44-year-old-woman.

In 2016, Fash was charged in connection to the death of Theresa Cardinal of the Beaver Lake Creek Nation. Cardinal was found dead February 7, 2011.

Fash was released from police custody last Wednesday after Crown prosecutors stayed the charges connected to Cardinal's death because they believed there was no likelihood of conviction.