Sex offender charged with 2nd-degree murder in deaths of Hinton mother, toddler: RCMP

A convicted sex offender has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old Hinton woman and her 16-month-old toddler, RCMP say.

Robert Keith Major, 53, has also been charged with one count of indignity to human remains, Alberta RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

Mounties in Hinton were investigating the double homicide after a report was filed Thursday evening about the missing woman and her child.

The bodies of both were later found in the Hinton area, police said Friday.

The town is located about 285 kilometres west of Edmonton.

RCMP said Major, who was arrested Friday, lived in the same apartment complex as the woman and her child.

No other connection has been identified between the victims and Major, and police are not seeking any other suspects in the case.

The charges against Major have not been proven in court.

Public warning

RCMP have confirmed that Major is a convicted sex offender and was the subject of a public warning when he was released into the Edmonton community in 2017.

The Edmonton Police Service issued the notice after Major was released in June of that year.

At the time, the police service said it had reasonable grounds to believe Major would commit another sexual offence against a female, including children, while in the community.

Autopsies for the woman and child who died are taking place at the Edmonton medical examiner's office Saturday and Sunday, police said.

"This tragic loss of life is incredibly difficult for all involved, especially the family of the victims," police said in the release.

"The family has asked for privacy to grieve at this time and of respect for the wishes of the family, the names of the deceased will not be released by the RCMP."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or Crimestoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.