Man accused in six sexual assaults broke eggs on womens' heads, wore rubber breasts

A man who broke eggs on the heads of women before sexually assaulting them has been charged by Edmonton police, who believe there may be others who have been similarly assaulted.

Between April and June, police received six reports of a man who was targeting women in northwest Edmonton and St. Albert.

According to a news release from Edmonton Police Service, the man approached the women, broke eggs on their heads and, in some cases, groped them.

In one incident, the man was wearing what appeared to be rubber breasts over his clothing.

Edmonton police believe there may be more than these six incidents and are urging other complainants to come forward.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with six counts of sexual assault with a weapon, A search of his home also lead to charges of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and unlawful possession of body armour.