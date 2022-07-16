Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Severe thunderstorm warnings no longer in effect in central Alberta

Several severe thunderstorm warnings are no longer in effect for parts of central Alberta Friday night.
A tornado warning was issued for Brazeau County near Cynthia and Lodgepole and Yellowhead County near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River. The warning ended around 8:11 p.m. (Alberta Emergency Alert)

Several severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of central Alberta Friday night have ended.

As of 10:45p.m. MT Friday warnings are no longer in effect for:

  • Brazeau Co. near Drayton Valley and Breton
  • Leduc Co. near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake
  • M.D. of Big Lakes near Driftpile Faust and Kinuso
  • Parkland Co. near Wabamun Carvel and Keephills

A tornado warning was previously issued for the Brazeau County region around 7:50 p.m.,but ended around 8:11 p.m.

