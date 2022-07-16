Severe thunderstorm warnings no longer in effect in central Alberta

Several severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of central Alberta Friday night have ended.

As of 10:45p.m. MT Friday warnings are no longer in effect for:

Brazeau Co. near Drayton Valley and Breton

Leduc Co. near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake

M.D. of Big Lakes near Driftpile Faust and Kinuso

Parkland Co. near Wabamun Carvel and Keephills

A tornado warning was previously issued for the Brazeau County region around 7:50 p.m.,but ended around 8:11 p.m.