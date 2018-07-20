Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Edmonton area

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Edmonton region, including St. Albert and Sherwood Park. Environment Canada issued the warning at 4:27 p.m. on Friday.

The storm is capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

LRT service has been suspended between Southgate and Century Park due to extreme high winds, according to a tweet from Edmonton Transit Service.

This thunderstorm had been located over Beaumont and was moving north toward southeast Edmonton. Hail the size of quarters has been reported with this storm.

The Taste of Edmonton announced on Twitter that it had shut down temporarily during the storm. Over at Northlands, where K-Days opened today, guests were being urged to seek shelter inside the Expo Centre.

We’re currently shut down until the weather lightens up. We’ll let you know when we’re up and running again! —@TasteOfEdm

Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for areas around Edmonton including Leduc, Wetaskiwin, Camrose, Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca.

In addition, several thunderstorm watches have been issued for many communities in central and northern Alberta including Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Rocky Mountain House, Red Deer and Fort Saskatchewan.