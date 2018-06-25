Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm being tracked north of Edmonton

Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm moving through the Morinville area north of Edmonton.

Thunderstorm moving to the northeast at 30 km/h

The thunderstorm, moving to the northeast at 30 km/h, is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain, meteorologists say.

The warning, released at 2:24 p.m. MT, was issued for Westlock and Sturgeon counties.

