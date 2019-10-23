Western Canada's first settlement studies diploma program opens at Edmonton college

A new diploma program at Edmonton's NorQuest College aims to train students to better serve newcomers to Canada.

The settlement studies program, which launched this fall and is the first of its kind in western Canada, comes in response to increased interest in the topic from students and a growing demand from local settlement agencies for more in-depth training, said program founder Alexandru Caldararu.

The interdisciplinary program incorporates elements of social work, communications and cultural studies.

Students study the root causes of global migration as well as practical skills like active listening, non-verbal communication and interviewing.



One course outlines settlement policy and laws in Canada; another educates students on supporting people with disabilities. A practical component requires students spend 200 hours per year applying their skills in a role with a partner community organization.

"The idea is that when they leave the program, they're going to be having a robust skill set to be advocates and supports for new immigrants and refugees to Canada," Caldararu told CBC News.

Caldararu, a former settlement worker for the Edmonton Immigrant Services Association, worked with his colleague Angelica Quesada and community organizations for two years to design the settlement studies program.

Among the several dozen people enrolled in the first cohort this fall are students who have lived in refugee camps and students who have already graduated from the school's community support worker certificate program.

Lessons from influx of Syrian refugees

A recent report commissioned by the Edmonton Chamber of Voluntary Organizations highlights some of the city's successes and failures in supporting refugees from Syria.

"I think we can do better in trying to provide a whole range of supports that will help these families," ECVO executive director Russ Dahms told CBC Edmonton's Rod Kurtz in a recent Radio Active interview.

To improve housing for refugees, the report suggests delivering cultural awareness seminars for landlords and educating newcomers on tenants' rights.

The report also identifies a need for regular mental health screening and supports.

"This is one of the gaps that the settlement studies program is addressing," Caldararu said.

One of the program's second-year courses examines different cultural approaches to mental health and the existing supports available for newcomers with complex psychological needs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau increased immigration during his first term and has pledged to increase the target to 350,000 people by 2021.

According to Statistics Canada, the share of recent immigrants in the Prairie provinces has more than doubled in the past 15 years, rising in Alberta from nearly seven per cent in 2001 to 17 per cent in 2016. About 12 per cent of new immigrants to Canada in 2016 were refugees.

Before launching the program, NorQuest conducted a labour market analysis and asked internal and external focus groups about its potential relevance in the job market.

"We know we are addressing a need in the community," said program chair Maroro Zinyemba.

Agencies seek workers with unique skill set

Kathryn Friesen, director of settlement programs with Catholic Social Services, said organizations like hers could use more programs like NorQuest's because it is difficult to hire settlement counsellors who have the unique range of skills the job requires.

She looks for passionate people who are familiar with the principles of social work, diversity and inclusion, strength-based perspectives and trauma-informed services.

She said the need for settlement counsellors has increased at her organization over the past five years.

"We want to have a high professional standard for people working in this field," she said.

