Man seriously injured in Cold Lake officer-involved shooting

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting this weekend.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed Saturday that it is investigating a shooting involving Cold Lake RCMP.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate a Cold Lake <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPAlberta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPAlberta</a> officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight and resulted in serious injury to one man. Details to follow. —@ASIRT_AB

The agency investigates serious and sensitive matters involving Alberta police.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.