Man seriously injured in Cold Lake officer-involved shooting
Edmonton

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting this weekend.

The police watchdog says more details are to come

CBC News ·
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cold Lake, Alta. (CBC)

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed Saturday that it is investigating a shooting involving Cold Lake RCMP.

ASIRT tweeted confirmation of the investigation, and stated that more details will follow.

The agency investigates serious and sensitive matters involving Alberta police.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

