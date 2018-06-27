Serious injuries in train-truck collision north of Edmonton

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured when a truck and train collided at an intersection northwest of Morinville on Wednesday afternoon.

STARS air ambulance was sent to the crash scene at Range Road 264 and Township Road 562 at about 1:45 p.m, a spokesperson said.

The injured man was flown to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, where he was in serious but stable condition.

No crew members on the train were injured.

"Preliminary investigation determined the truck proceeded through a stop sign and was stuck by a moving train," RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the train was delayed until debris was removed from the collision area.

Kate Fenske, a spokesperson for CN Rail, confirmed the train was travelling north when it struck a vehicle shortly after 1 p.m.

Both the RCMP and CN said they continue to investigate the crash.

Police said alcohol was not considered to have been a factor.