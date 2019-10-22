1 dead in serious collision near Rimbey, Alta.

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital via STARS air ambulance after a serious vehicle collision near Rimbey, Alta.

RCMP say the collision happened north of Rimbey at Township Road 432 and Highway 20. Multiple vehicles are reported to have been involved in the crash and emergency crews are expected to be on scene for several hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Rimbey is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.