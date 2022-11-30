Series of significant northern Alberta earthquakes felt in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and B.C.

Potentially three of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in Alberta were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday.

According to Earthquakes Canada, three seismic events were recorded Tuesday: a 5.8-magnitude quake and two 5.2-magnitude quakes.

"A series of earthquakes has occurred in northwestern Alberta. The largest, a M 5.8 earthquake, was preceded by two M5.2 earthquakes, and followed by several felt events," reads a post on the Earthquakes Canada website.

Earthquake reports are often revised. The 5.8 quake was previously reported as a 6.0. Still, a 5.8 earthquake would be the most significant natural earthquake ever reported in Alberta.

The province's strongest natural earthquake — a magnitude 5.4 — occurred in April 2001 near the Alberta-B.C. border, about 40 km northeast of Dawson Creek, B.C.

A report posted by Earthquakes Canada pits the location of a 5.2-earthquake about 29 kilometres east-northeast of the hamlet of Reno, Alta., which is about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in the Peace River region and 200 kilometres northwest of Dawson Creek, B.C.

The depth of the quake was estimated to be four kilometres and it occurred around 4:45 p.m. MT.

A second, more significant quake was recorded around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday near Reno. It has been reported to be a magnitude 5.8 and occurred at a depth of two kilometres.

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Earthquakes Canada has no reported damage from the second quake. The event would have been "Strongly felt in the surrounding area.," according to the agency's website. Reports from citizens on the earthquake show it was also felt in Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray as well as other communities in Alberta and northern B.C.

Before Tuesday's earthquakes, at least three other events were recorded in the Reno, Alta. area within the last week — two 4.1-magnitude quakes and one that measured as 4.5 magnitude.