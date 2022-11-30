Series of earthquakes in northern Alberta felt in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and B.C.

Aftershocks continued to reverberate through the night after three of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in Alberta rattled the province on Tuesday.



Earthquakes Canada said a string of seismic events rumbled through northwestern Alberta overnight.

The largest was a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shortly before 6 p.m. MT.

"A series of earthquakes has occurred in northwestern Alberta. The largest, a M 5.8 earthquake, was preceded by two M 5.2 earthquakes, and followed by several felt events," reads a post on the Earthquakes Canada website.

All three quakes were detected near Reno, Alta., a rural hamlet 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in the Peace River region. Reno is 200 km northeast of Dawson Creek, B.C.

The tremors were felt in communities across the province.

"Strongly felt close to Reno," reads a post on the Earthquakes Canada website. "Lightly felt in eastern British Columbia and western Alberta. There have been a number of felt aftershocks in the same area."

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock was detected around 7:55 p.m MT and was "lightly felt" by some residents in the area.

Three more aftershocks have since been detected. Each was recorded at a magnitude of 4.0. The most recent was detected near Reno around 5:46 a.m. MT. on Wednesday.

Joseph Farrugia, a seismic analyst with Natural Resources Canada, said a 5.8-magnitude quake is strong enough to potentially cause damage but there haven't been any reports of damage so far.

"Alberta is no stranger to earthquakes but earthquakes in Alberta don't tend to be this high," said Farrugia. "This is certainly one of the largest earthquakes that occurred in Alberta … it's uncommon and certainly scary for people who live in the area."

Farrugia said smaller aftershocks are possible in the area over the next few days, though they won't all be felt.

Earthquake reports are often revised. The 5.8-magnitude quake was previously reported as a 6.0. Still, a 5.8 earthquake would be the strongest natural earthquake ever reported in Alberta. Farrugia said Tuesday's reporting is still preliminary, but a revised number should be available in the next day.

The province's strongest natural earthquake — magnitude 5.4 — occurred in April 2001 near the Alberta-B.C. border, about 40 km northeast of Dawson Creek, B.C.

The depth of Tuesday's largest quake was estimated to be at a depth of two kilometres.

According to Earthquakes Canada's website, the event would have been "strongly felt" in the surrounding area.

Reports from citizens show the biggest earthquake was also felt in Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray and other communities in Alberta and northern B.C.

"The geology east of the Rocky Mountains is such that it favours the transmission of seismic energy much more easily than in the Rocky Mountains and in B.C. where the geology is pretty complicated," said Farrugia.

"So it's not surprising that this earthquake would be felt at great distances."

'Things were shaking'

Carmen Langer, a farmer in Three Creeks, Alta., about 40 km north of Reno, said his house shook.

"I was coming up my stairs from downstairs and I felt really weird on the stairs," Langer said. "And then I come up and got in my kitchen and things were shaking and [the] chandelier was moving and lamps are moving."

Before Tuesday's earthquakes, at least three other events were recorded in the Reno area within the last week — two 4.1-magnitude quakes and one that measured as 4.5 magnitude.

A preliminary investigation by the Alberta Energy Regulator of the tremors detected last week determined they were likely caused by natural tectonic activity, which is common in the region.

There is no active hydraulic fracturing activity in the area, the regulator said, and there was no clear correlation to other energy activity in the area as operators in the area have not changed water injection volume over the past year.

A spokesperson for the Alberta Energy Regulator's geological branch said Tuesday's seismic events are being investigated.

"Our initial investigation reveals an event at 5:55 p.m. with a magnitude of 5.59 and a depth of approximately six kilometres," Lauren Stewartsaid in an email.

"Due to the nature of earthquakes, we expect that aftershocks in this area are likely.

"We are continuing to investigate and will provide more information as it becomes available."