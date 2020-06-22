Charge against Serenity's kinship caregivers expires; mother says she holds out hope for justice

A charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life against the kinship care guardians of four-year-old Serenity expired on Thursday.

The child died in 2014 of head trauma: she was taken off life support after being hospitalized with an injury sustained while living with her great-aunt and great-uncle in central Alberta. The couple had been appointed kinship care guardians to Serenity and her two older siblings.

Though the manner of Serenity's death couldn't be determined through an autopsy, medical experts said a fall from a tire swing at the home of the guardians could explain the injury. However, the child's malnourished and bruised body at the time of her death prompted further investigation by RCMP.

Years later, in October 2017, a single charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life to Serenity between May 3, 2013, and Sept. 18, 2014, was laid against the guardians.

In August 2019, following a lengthy preliminary hearing, Crown prosecutors stayed the charge, saying that after reviewing the evidence there was no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Thursday marked one year since the charge was stayed. A justice spokesperson confirmed by email that it will not be reactivated.

Kinship care is an alternative to foster care, in which the province approves children's placement with a member of their child's family or someone with whom they share a strong community connection.

The guardians have always denied the allegations of abuse and neglect, and said they had been mistreated by a system. In a statement through her lawyer on Thursday, the great-aunt said she is relieved and happy that the charge has expired, but is angry that it was ever laid.

"Every time the case is mentioned in the news it hurts her whole family, because some people wrongly think that her family did something wrong," the email said.

In an interview, the great-aunt's lawyer, Robert Lee, said that he believes the blame for what happened to Serenity lies with decision-makers in the child welfare system, and a failure to listen and take action when frontline workers raised concerns.

"There are so many things that could have been done to help Serenity and her siblings that just weren't done, and that is a systemic problem," he said.

This photo of Serenity, taken by her mother, shows how thin the 4 year old had become. She died several days after this photo was taken in September 2014. (Supplied)

Serenity's mother, who lives out-of-province with her fiance and other children, said the expiration of the charge saddens her, but she holds out hope that somehow she might be able to get accountability for her daughter.

"I'm still sitting here wondering why my daughter and her siblings were failed by the justice system," said the mother, who can't be named to protect the identity of Serenity's siblings.

She said she has recently been reflecting not only on her daughter's physical condition at the time of her death, but also the way social workers treated her. She said she has began to wonder if her daughter would have been treated differently if she weren't Indigenous.

"I don't like to point out peoples' race, because I'm not like that at all. But, at the same time, the injustice speaks for itself," she said.

Both Serenity's mother and paternal grandmother say they won't stop advocating for justice for Serenity, and for other children who are in care.

"My granddaughter fell through the cracks," the grandmother said Thursday.

She said the "what ifs" in Serenity's case still haunt her, and motivate her to keep pushing for better protection for all kids. She said she was happy about the province's enactment last year of Serenity's Law — which strengthens rules around reporting suspected child abuse — but would like to see similar rules in place across Canada.

New details reveal Serenity's journey through Alberta's child welfare system and the investigations surrounding her death. 7:19

When details about Serenity's case became public, they prompted a firestorm of media and public criticism. The case became a catalyst for the creation of a new provincial ministry, along with changes to policy after a ministerial panel came up with a series of recommendations to better protect children in care. The case has also prompted several civil claims, which are ongoing.

In June, CBC published an in-depth look at records filed as part of the preliminary hearing that uncovered new information about Serenity's life and the investigation that followed her death.

Had she survived, Serenity would have turned 10 years old on June 23.