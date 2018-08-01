Separate crashes hours apart in northwestern Alberta leave 3 people dead

Two separate crashes in northwestern Alberta have left three people dead and two others in hospital.

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Range Road 252, about 40 kilometres west of Peace River, killed two people and sent two to hospital. The crashed occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and the highway was closed until 8 a.m.

Peace River is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

At around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, there was a roll over on Highway 750 in Grouard, Alta., about 370 kilometres from Edmonton.

The car crossed the centre line, went into the opposite ditch and rolled onto its roof, killing the lone occupant, a 48-year-old man from nearby McLennan, Alta.