Sentencing hearing for former Edmonton nightclub employee guilty of sex assault

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 22½ years for a former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexual assault.

Matthew McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

McKnight pleaded not guilty. A jury convicted him on five of the 13 counts.

Six victim impact statements, including from family members of the victims, are to be heard at McKnight's sentencing hearing Wednesday, and two others are to be heard later this week. The hearing is set to run until Friday.

Prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said Wednesday the offences are gravely serious and McKnight's moral responsibility is huge in the drug-facilitated sex assaults.

He said the judge must "denounce and deter" the vile abuse of the five women.

McKnight was convicted in January after an emotional trial. Twelve women testified, providing sexually explicit accounts that often became emotional.

The women met McKnight at nightclubs and most were invited back to his downtown apartment for an after-party. All but one of the alleged assaults took place in McKnight's bedroom or bathroom.

But the jury was only convinced by the women's accounts beyond a reasonable doubt in five of the cases.