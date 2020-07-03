Sentencing hearing begins for Edmonton driver in high-speed crash that killed 3

Families and friendships suddenly shattered and promising futures never able to come to fruition.

Victim impact statements were read at the Court of Queen's Bench on Monday for the sentencing hearing of Oscar Benjumea, 27, who pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous driving causing death in May. He also admitted to fleeing the scene, failing to help any of the passengers.

Emma MacArthur, 20, Georgia Donovan, 21, and Faisal Yousef, 32, died in the high-speed collision in the early hours of July 3, 2020.

Benjumea's Audi RS5 was going more than 180 km/h in the moments before it hit a curb and slammed into the Starbucks coffee shop on Calgary Trail.

Yousef's mother said in her statement he was the glue of their family and a role model for his siblings. His younger sister, Faisa, described how her son would grow up not knowing or learning from his uncle.

"I don't know if I will ever come to terms with it," she said while reading her statement, occasionally looking up from the papers to look at Benjumea.

Faisal Yousef, 32, was one of three victims in the high-speed crash that killed three last July. (Submitted by Faisa Yousef)

MacArthur's mother, Dr. Rebecka Redding, cried while she spoke of being haunted by imagining the horrific carnage of the crash site and how her daughter died.

"I had not been able to hold her or comfort her," she said. "In fact, no one was there to hold her or comfort her."

Redding told the courtroom MacArthur had been looking to start university with an eye toward forestry to follow her passion for environmentalism. She wanted to make a difference, Redding said.

"I believe that she could've if given a chance."

Statements from Donovan's family are expected to be heard on Tuesday.

Fled the scene

According to an agreed statement of facts, Benjumea and Yousef had visited several bars along Jasper Avenue before heading to Spotlight Cabaret in Old Strathcona.

There they were seated on the patio where Donovan and MacArthur had ordered cocktails and tacos. At some point, the four joined at the same time.

Bills were paid around 2:10 a.m. and the group got in Benjumea's vehicle. The crash happened approximately ten minutes later.

Witnesses saw the vehicle speeding and driving erratically down 104th Street/Calgary Trail. Benjumea's Audi recorded a speed more than three times the posted limit of 60 shortly before the fatal collision.

Yousef and MacArthur were ejected from the vehicle, court heard. Donovan was extracted from the backseat by emergency services but was also declared dead on scene.

Benjumea fled and was arrested nearly ten hours later at his residence.

He was later taken to hospital where staff took multiple vials of his blood, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Edmonton police seized the blood but a forensic toxicologist found less than 10 mg ethyl alcohol in 100 ml of blood; a minimum of 20 is required to conduct a forensic extrapolation to determine blood alcohol content at the time of incident.

Benjumea's vehicle was registered in Ontario. In September 2018, Benjumea was stopped by Edmonton police for suspected impairment but refused to be tested.

On Oct. 29, 2019, he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample. He received a $1,000 fine and a one-year Canada-wide driving prohibition.

The hearing continues Tuesday with a sentencing decision expected in December.