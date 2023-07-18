Sentencing delayed for woman convicted of killing Ronald Worsfold

The sentencing hearing for the woman found guilty of killing a St. Albert senior in 2017 has been delayed, further frustrating the victim's family.

A jury found 34-year-old Beryl Musila guilty of first-degree murder last month after a nine-week trial.

Crown prosecutors said the evidence showed Musila drugged Ronald Worsfold, then stabbed and beat the 75-year-old man. Musila pleaded guilty to one count of indecent interference with human remains.

Worsfold's family was hoping Musila would be sentenced Tuesday but Justice Larry Ackerl adjourned the hearing after Musila's new defence lawyer said she needed more time to prepare.

"I do so with considerable disappointment and reluctance," Ackerl said in an Edmonton Court of King's Bench courtroom Tuesday morning.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Dick said Musila has a right to a fair trial and there are facts and circumstances that need to be properly considered because they could affect her future parole.

Musila, who represented herself during the trial, told Dick she requested a lawyer from Legal Aid at the beginning of July.

Musila has had more than a half dozen lawyers since being charged.

Dick told the judge she was appointed on Monday. She said Musila told her she was not aware she had been appointed a lawyer until Tuesday morning.

Worsfold's family was upset about the delay.

"We've been in prison for six years along with her because you are not allowed to complete your grieving," Stacey Worsfold, the victim's daughter, said outside court.

"At some point we have to be allowed to complete our grieving."

Worsfold's granddaughter Shawna-Marie Flett travelled from Vancouver to Edmonton to attend the hearing.

"Today was supposed to be about my grandfather, and because of the games that she plays, that's been taken away from us today, so we're not too happy about it," she said.

Dates for the two-day sentencing hearing will be determined in August. The hearing is likely to take place as early as September.