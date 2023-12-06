Stocking stuffers raise senior spirits this holiday season

Teresa Potvin, a senior at Pioneer Place retirement residence in downtown Edmonton, has been relying on the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program for a few years now to get herself through the holiday season.

This year she asked for pyjamas, chocolates, and shampoo. She said she would also love to get a food hamper for the holidays.

Potvin said she doesn't have a lot of income, and what little she has goes into her bills and food.

"I think everybody in here appreciates it because some of them have less money than I do," Potvin said.

"It is beneficial. You should see the smiles on people's faces when they get those stocking stuffers."

Seniors write out lists of things they need or want on a little tag. The tag is then hung up on a tree in a London Drugs store. (Emily Fitzpatrick/ CBC)

The program, where London Drugs partners up with local care homes and charities to bring joy to seniors, is in its ninth year.

Christmas trees in stores are decorated with wishlist tags from seniors. Customers are encouraged to participate by purchasing items from the list for seniors.

Jimmy Morrison is a community relations manager with Operation Friendship Seniors Society. The society is a non-profit organization that provides social services to seniors in Edmonton.

"I think it's something so simple too that a tag on the tree that makes such a huge impact," he said.

Morrison, who has been part of the program for many years, said he was approached by a local London Drugs to see how they can help support the non-profit during the holiday season.

Jimmy Morrison originally came up with the idea for the Stocking Stuffers program nine years ago. (Emily Fitzpatrick/ CBC)

He said the campaign picked up when a volunteer with the non-profit picked up all 40 tags on the first tree so that no senior would go without a gift on Christmas.

"We added to our other buildings that year and we were able to do about 500 gifts the first year," he said.

Perry Lubberding, a London Drugs store manager in Sherwood Park, helped Morrison start the campaign when he was still working at the store's downtown location.

"There are a number of seniors who either don't have family and don't get gifts," Lubberding said. "So to brighten the seniors' Christmas time is pretty phenomenal."