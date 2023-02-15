Seniors and preschoolers learn from each other in Sherwood Park pilot project

A new pilot program in Sherwood Park, Alta., is embracing the mantra "you are only as young as you feel" as it pairs seniors with preschoolers with the goal of benefiting both groups.

In a room inside Silver Birch Court, young and old play freeze tag, take part in arts and crafts, and team up for a senior's favourite, bingo.

Many of the seniors live at home, but have caregivers to help them deal with physical issues, Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia.

To help deal with loneliness, Sherwood Park Adult Day Program is running the new pilot every Tuesday in February to see what effects the children have on the seniors.

"We're hoping that a program like this kind of draws them out of that and gives them a purpose, gives them meaning," said Alison Dawyd, a recreation therapist with the program.

"They can teach kids, they can interact with kids, and we're hopeful that something like this can give seniors a reason to share what they know, a reason to share their experiences with others."

The kids are volunteered by their parents. Most were found through online parent groups.

Rudy Nothof, 81, teamed up with six-year-old Berkley Schulenborg for the day. As the two fill in a colouring book with pencil crayons, the inquisitive girl asks him how old he is and what he does to keep busy.

Nothof fully endorses the pilot and plans to continue to take part as it fills a void.

"I think it's great. They're so active. It's been such a long time since I've had kids their age and they're really fun to play with," he said.

The group plans to expand the pilot in the spring, and will use feedback from all of the participants along with the children's parents to fine tune it, and track its benefits for the two groups.