Great company can be hard to find, but it's easier with a cup of coffee and a slice of pie.

At least that was the case for seniors who attended a holiday social event in southwest Edmonton to combat isolation.

On Thursday, about 100 seniors attended an event held by the SouthWest Edmonton Seniors Association at Blue Quills community hall.

The association holds regular events for its members to help those struggling with loneliness.

The Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health defines isolation and loneliness as a lack of social relationships.

Alriss Schmid, executive director of the southwest association, said the free event had a full registration.

"We want them to know that they're an important part of our society," Schmid said. "We have a variety of programs where they volunteer and give back."

"We want to create opportunities for them to be socially active outside of their family unit."

A study by Statistics Canada, based on the Canadian Health Survey on Seniors from 2019-20, indicates that roughly 1.1 million older Canadians are grappling with loneliness.

Donna Rosen was at the event catching up with her friends. The group met after five months, and were talking about the Oilers.

Rosen has been a member of the seniors' association for five years.

"I like to keep busy," she said. "I take exercise classes and get involved with social events. It's just an all-round good association."

Schmid said there needs to be more support services for seniors.

"We need to ensure that long-term support for senior centres is there, so that's support from the community, support from funding bodies, support from different levels of government," she said.

Research has shown that older people benefit from volunteering and participating in their communities, because it gives them a sense of satisfaction and efficiency.

The City of Edmonton says there are opportunities to make meaningful connections with older adults, such as volunteering at seniors' centres and offering to go on walks with them. Even something as simple as a hello can help someone struggling with loneliness.

The pie day event was made possible with a grant from the Canadian Red Cross.