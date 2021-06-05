Senior killed in Strathcona County highway crash

An 86-year-old woman is dead after a fatal collision in Strathcona County.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway and Range Road 215 around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

A preliminary investigation found the woman dead on scene. Two men, 83 and 55, were also involved and taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

An RCMP spokesperson said the elderly man and woman were together in one vehicle while the truck involved was driven by a single man.

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating.