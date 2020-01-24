27-year-old man dies in crash near Red Deer, Alta.

A 27-year-old man is dead after a pickup truck and semi-trailer collided west of Red Deer on Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Blackfalds RCMP and emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail.

A semi-trailer traveling west on Highway 11 collided with a pickup truck heading south on Burnt Lake Trail, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the pickup — a man from Red Deer — died on scene, police said.

The 51-year-old driver of the semi, who is from Eckville, Alta., was not injured.

Traffic on the highway was diverted for several hours as a collision analyst examined the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, RCMP said.

