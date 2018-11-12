Police seek driver after semi collides with straw bale on central Alberta highway

RCMP in Camrose are reminding motorists to secure whatever they're transporting after a semi-trailer was damaged by a bale of straw that fell off the back of a truck on Saturday.

A flat deck truck was travelling south on Highway 21 near Township Road 492 around 5:30 p.m. when it lost a straw bale, RCMP said in a news release.

The bale fell off the back of the deck and an oncoming northbound semi-trailer crashed into it.

The bale went through the windshield of the semi. The driver was not injured, RCMP said.

A semi-trailer collided with a straw bale that fell off the back of a truck Saturday on Highway 21. (Camrose RCMP)

The RCMP are looking for the owner of the flat deck truck. Anyone who was driving in the area, or who may have dash camera video of the incident, is asked to contact RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.