Second round of Alberta's COVID-19 mask distribution begins next week

A provincial program giving non-medical masks to Albertans through drive-thrus is set to resume on July 13.

In June, 20 million masks were distributed through restaurants, municipalities, and long-term care facilities as well as First Nations and Métis settlements, according to a Sunday morning news release from the province.

The province said the second round will distribute another 20 million masks.

About 600 A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons locations across Alberta took part in the program in June, giving away 14 million masks.

The province announced it was pausing the program on June 22.