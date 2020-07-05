Second round of Alberta's COVID-19 mask distribution begins next week
A provincial program giving non-medical masks to Albertans through drive-thrus is set to resume on July 13.
Program paused in late June
A provincial program giving non-medical masks to Albertans through drive-thrus is set to resume on July 13.
In June, 20 million masks were distributed through restaurants, municipalities, and long-term care facilities as well as First Nations and Métis settlements, according to a Sunday morning news release from the province.
The province said the second round will distribute another 20 million masks.
- COVID-19 face masks now available to Albertans at select drive-thrus
- Province under fire as fast-food 'partners' quickly unload COVID-19 masks without asking
About 600 A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons locations across Alberta took part in the program in June, giving away 14 million masks.
The province announced it was pausing the program on June 22.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.