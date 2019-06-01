Second man charged with first-degree murder in Lloydminster, Alta., death

RCMP Major Crimes Unit have arrested and charged a second man with the murder of Raymond Dumont, who was found dead inside a vehicle April 27 in Lloydminster.

A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday, and charged with first degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on June 4. Earlier this month, police arrested and charged an Edmonton man in Dumont's death.

On April 27, RCMP in found the body of Dumont, 32, after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of 56 Avenue and 31 Street, a residential neighbourhood in Lloydminster.