Skip to Main Content
Second man charged with murder in February homicide
Edmonton

Second man charged with murder in February homicide

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the Feb. 26 shooting death of Desmond Gordon in northeast Edmonton. 

Jaremy Krause, 21, charged in Edmonton shooting death of Desmond Gordon, 42

CBC News ·
Edmonton police have charged a second man in relation to a Feb. 26 homicide. (CBC)

A 21-year-old man has been charged in the Feb. 26 shooting death of Desmond Gordon, 42, in northeast Edmonton. 

Jaremy Krause has been charged with first-degree murder, Edmonton police said in a news release Monday.

Krause was arrested on Aug. 23.

Krause is co-accused with Matthew Campeau, 24, who was arrested and charged on March 5. Campeau is charged with second-degree murder and three firearm-related offences.

Police found Gordon dead in a home near Belmont Park in northeast Edmonton in February.

Autopsy results confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

Police said they are not looking for additional suspects.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|