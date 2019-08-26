Second man charged with murder in February homicide
Jaremy Krause, 21, charged in Edmonton shooting death of Desmond Gordon, 42
A 21-year-old man has been charged in the Feb. 26 shooting death of Desmond Gordon, 42, in northeast Edmonton.
Jaremy Krause has been charged with first-degree murder, Edmonton police said in a news release Monday.
Krause was arrested on Aug. 23.
Krause is co-accused with Matthew Campeau, 24, who was arrested and charged on March 5. Campeau is charged with second-degree murder and three firearm-related offences.
Police found Gordon dead in a home near Belmont Park in northeast Edmonton in February.
Autopsy results confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.
Police said they are not looking for additional suspects.