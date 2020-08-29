Man charged with second-degree murder in death of O'Chiese First Nation man

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in O'Chiese First Nation on Thursday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a call at 8:16 p.m. about a firearms incident where a man had been injured. Troy Beaverbones, 23, was airlifted from the scene by STARS air ambulance, but later died in hospital, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The 27-year-old man charged in Beaverbones' death was arrested after a break and enter at O'Chiese First Nation Community Centre on Thursday. In addition to second-degree murder and break and enter, he also has been charged with breach of probation and failure to appear.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed Friday.

The accused is in custody and set to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 3.

O'Chiese First Nation is about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.